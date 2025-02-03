Former Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver joins League One relegation rivals

Vadaine Oliver

Former Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver has joined Town’s League One relegation rivals Shrewsbury Town on loan.

The striker, who has gone to New Meadow on a temporary basis from Bradford, has 97 goals in over 450 career appearances, including eight in 40 whilst at Sixfields in 2019/20.

Oliver, now 33, is Shrewsbury’s fifth signing of the January transfer window and follows the arrivals of Dom Gape, Callum Stewart and Ricardo Dinanga. Jamal Blackman also put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Shrews are in direct competition with Northampton in the battle for League One survival this season. They are currently second from bottom, seven points behind Cobblers.

Oliver said: "I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead. I had a conversation with Micky Moore who I know really well. The vision the club has, I want to be a part of that. I want to help change the course of the club.

"They had a great win at the weekend. You can see there is a really strong togetherness in the squad and when I spoke to Gareth, he told me all the lads believe we can do this (stay up).

"It was that fight which attracted me. I want to come here, be vocal and be a real presence up top. I want to add goals, assist others and bring others into play. My aim is to get us out of the situation we are in. We want to stay in this league and we are good enough to do it."