Former Northampton striker Danny Rose is set to stay in League Two despite winning promotion with Stevenage after agreeing a move to Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who has also played for Mansfield, Bury and Barnsley, scored seven goals in 87 appearances across a two-year spell with the Cobblers before he was released at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picked up by Steve Evans, Rose enjoyed an excellent campaign for Stevenage, finishing with nine goals in 52 games as Boro joined Northampton in securing automatic promotion to League One.

Danny Rose

However, despite initially being retained, Rose will be playing League Two football again next season after penning a two-year deal with Grimsby.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst said: “We like Danny a lot and have for the last couple of seasons now. When you ask defenders who play against him, they say that he is a nightmare to play against.

“He’s not 6ft 5 but he’s very good in the air, he gives us a physical presence at the top end of the pitch. He’s perhaps not prolific in terms of numbers but, if you look at his career, he has been involved with teams at the right end of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a lot of know-how, a lot of experience and he can certainly bring a lot to the squad in the dressing room and at the training ground.

Rose added: “I’m over the moon and delighted. It’s something that has been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks now and as soon as I heard there was interest, I rang my agent and told him to get it over the line. Thankfully enough, here we are.