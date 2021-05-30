Former Cobblers striker Ivan Toney ready to take his second Premier League chance

Ivan Toney savours Brentford's promotion to the Premier League with team-mate Tariqe Fosu at Wembley on Saturday

The Northampton-born front man previously played in the top flight for Newcastle United, but was given very few opportunities by then boss Rafa Benitez.

Toney made a handful of substitute appearances for the Magpies following his £285,000 move to the north east from Sixfields.

The striker was instead sent out on loan to various clubs, including Barnsley, Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town, before being sold to Peterborough United in the summer of 2018.

The 25-year-old spent two goal-laden seasons at London Road, before being sold to Brentford last summer for an initial £5 million.

He took the step up to the Chamionship in his stride, with his goal in Saturdays 2-0 play-off final win over Swansea City his 32nd league goal of a remarkable campaign.

And Toney, who came through the Cobblers academy before going on to score 13 goals in 60 appearances for his home town club, is now determined to show what he can do in the Premier League.

"It's crazy, from Newcastle days and not getting a sniff, to being in the Premier League and potentially playing against them," said Toney after the Bees' convincing win at Wembley..

Ivan Toney leads the Brentford celebrations

"If you'd asked me back then if I thought I'd get another shot at it, I'd have said 'probably not' because my head wasn't in the right place at the time.

"Now I feel like I'm ready, more than ready. I was ready last year and the year before.

"Now it's about wanting it and to get another shot.

"I'm there now and it's up to me now whether I stay in the Premier League or let it drift away again - which won't be the case."

Ivan Toney made his Cobblers debut when he was just 16