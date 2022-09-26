Cobblers youth team product Ivan Toney has been named in England’s squad to face Germany on Monday evening, the final game before Gareth Southgate’s men begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Brentford striker was not called upon by Southgate for Friday’s fixture with Italy at the San Siro but has been included in the squad for England’s final Nations League game at Wembley this evening.

Toney came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and made history as the club's youngest ever player when given his debut by Aidy Boothroyd aged just 16 years and 273 days old at Bradford City in an FA Cup tie in November, 2012. His record was broken last season when 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson played in an EFL Trophy match against Brighton Under-21s.

Ivan Toney in training with England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England have failed to win any of their last five games – their longest winning run since 2014 – and Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Italy saw them relegated from the Nation League’s top tier.

Tonight’s clash with Germany is a dead rubber as a result but it could still be a huge night for Northampton-born Toney, who will be desperate to catch the eye as he tries to win a place on the plane to Qatar. The World Cup starts on November 20 with England due to play their first game the following day against Iran.