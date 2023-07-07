Former Cobblers skipper Charlie Goode 'would love to put the shirt on again'

Former Cobblers captain Charlie Goode says he would ‘love’ to wear the claret of Northampton again if the opportunity presents itself later in his career.

Talking to BBC Radio Northampton (link below), Goode spoke about his affection for the club and how then-manager Keith Curle changed the course of his career, initially by signing him on loan from Scunthorpe United and then permanently.

Goode, now 27, moved to Brentford for a seven-figure fee in 2021 after a superb season in League Two, but he’s struggled with injury and unavailability since.

“Northampton will always have a big part in my life,” said Goode, who also described Town’s Wembley win over Exeter as his best moment in football. “It changed my career.

"I remember Keith Curle calling me and saying ‘listen, you’re coming here to play’ and he picked me up from somewhere where I wasn’t living up to my potential. It was a no-brainer to sign permanently that summer.

"When he gave me the armband, I was only 23 and I thought ‘this is going to be a test’ and there were moments where we struggled and I had to grow up really fast and try and become the leader that he wanted.

"Northampton are such a good club and I love seeing them doing well, especially after what happened to them at the end of last season. I’m still a Cobblers fan and you never know what the future holds.

Charlie Goode celebrates after Cobblers win the 2020 League Two play-off final against Exeter City at Wembley. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty