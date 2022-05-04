Former Cobblers Player of the Year released by Shrewsbury

Former Cobblers defender Aaron Pierre has been released by Shrewsbury Town following the end of the League One season.
The 29-year-old, who played 67 times for Northampton between 2017 and 2019, made 30 appearances this season but is one of six players to be leaving the club.
Also departing are Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Shaun Whalley, Joshua Daniels, David Davis and Cameron Gregory.
Meanwhile, Dylan Connolly, Lloyd Jones and Jonathan Mitchell remain under contract with Morecambe, Cambridge and Doncaster respectively.