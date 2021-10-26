Former Cobblers midfielder takes up new coaching role after retirement

Alan McCormack.

Former Northampton midfielder Alan McCormack has taken up a new coaching role at Luton Town following his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old Irishman only made 21 appearances in his single season at Sixfields, but he played a key role, particularly in the play-offs, as Cobblers won promotion out of League Two.

He was released following the 4-0 win over Exeter City in the play-off final at Wembley in June 2020, and most recently played for Southend United before leaving at the end of last season.

McCormack then made the decision to hang up his boots, and he has now returned to Kenilworth Road in a coaching capacity having won two promotions with Luton as a player.

He will work in the Hatters' academy as U13s Lead Coach, while also assisting with older groups up to the U21s.

Academy and development manager Andy Awford said: “It is great to have Alan in coaching our young players in the academy.