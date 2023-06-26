Former Cobblers midfielder takes charge of Town's League One rivals after surprise managerial departure

Former Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor has taken charge of Town’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town following the surprise departure of Steve Cotterill.

Cotterill was relieved of his duties earlier this month despite leading the club to a respectable 12th-placed finish in League One last season, with Taylor chosen as his replacement after an ‘extensive recruitment process’ led by Shrews director of football Micky Moore.

The 41-year-old enjoyed an esteemed playing career that saw him make more than 300 appearances in the Premier League during spells with Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley. He also played for Luton and Swindon in the EFL, as well as making 49 appearances for the Cobblers in 2016/17.

A UEFA Pro License coach, Taylor began his journey into management while still a player with the former wing-back spending time with Luton Under-16s while he was playing for West Ham. After hanging up his boots, he enjoyed two years working in the coaching set-up at Tottenham before joining Walsall as head coach in 2021.

I’m delighted," said Taylor. “I think when you come to the stadium, when you look at the infrastructure behind the football club – there is nothing I feel other than a burning desire and excitement.

“I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season. I think it was the second-highest finish for 34 years.

“I hope to allow the players to really express themselves. There are some exceptional footballers here and part of my role is to give them a platform and a structure so they can go and express themselves and entertain our loyal supporters.

“If I look back at my career and what made me successful – it was hard work and energy. The things that are non-negotiable for me will be that the players have to give everything whenever they put the shirt on. That’s the least the fans deserve.

“Micky and I want an environment where we create players who can receive the ball under pressure, who are able to twist and turn, but also understand that it’s all under-pinned by what you do out of possession."

Moore added: "We went through a thorough process. I said right at the beginning that I needed time. I met quite a few candidates for a coffee, had a lot of telephone conversations with people, and obviously then brought the number down to be interviewed.

