Louie Moulden

Louie Moulden, who made 12 appearances for the Cobblers on loan from Wolves last season, has joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

The Bolton-born shot stopper spent the majority of his youth career at Liverpool before joining Manchester City at the age of 15. His first taste of professional football came on a loan spell to National League North side Gloucester City in 2020/21 and he then joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2021.

He then went on loan to National League South side Ebbsfleet United in 2021/22, where he made 19 appearances and kept six clean sheets on their way to the play-off final.

Moulden then joined Solihull Moors in 2022/23, where he made 18 appearances and kept three clean sheets before moving across the National League to Rochdale in the first half of 2023/24 where he made 29 appearances and kept six clean sheets.

He most recently featured in League One for the Cobblers in the latter half of 2023/24 where he made 12 out of a possible 18 appearances and kept two clean sheets.

Upon signing for Palace, Moulden said: “I’m really excited to join the club, I’m really looking forward to getting going in the season ahead."