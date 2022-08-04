Kion Etete.

Former Cobblers loan striker Kion Etete has completed a permanent move to Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Sixfields in the first half of the 2021/22 season and became a popular figure with supporters before being surprisingly recalled by Tottenham Hotspur in January. He was immediately sent back out on loan to League One club Cheltenham.

Another loan move was expected this season, possibly to the Championship, but Tottenham have instead decided to sell in him permanently in a deal thought to be worth around £500k. Spurs have reportedly inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement.

Etete, who has signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds, said: “It feels good to finally be here. The manager went into a lot of detail about the plan for the season, and how they want me to play. It’s my job to try and fulfil that. When the players know what the gaffer wants from them, it’s easier to put it into motion on the pitch.

“Obviously having gone from League Two to League One, the Championship is the next one. I just can’t wait to get started, get used to the level, and hopefully excel. I’ll always work hard for the team and the club. Winning is the number one priority at the end of the day, and I’ll do as much as I can to fulfil that.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison added: “I’m very happy. He’s an investment for the club, and he’s got all the attributes to be a top striker. He’s strong, he’s quick, and he’s athletic. He will bring other players into the game, and he will run all day long. We’ve got a top player on our hands.