Former Cobblers loanee joins League Two promotion rivals from Leeds United

Ryan Edmondson

Former Cobblers loanee Ryan Edmondson has joined League Two promotion rivals Port Vale for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old striker spent the second half of the 2020/21 season at Sixfields from parent club Leeds United, scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

He was then loaned to Fleetwood Town in the summer, where he also scored twice, before dropping back down to League Two with Vale.

Vale are five points behind Northampton with a game in hand.

“Ryan is highly thought of at Leeds and we’re delighted to have him with us here at Port Vale," said Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

“Our recruitment team have done the homework on him and he fits the profile of the type player that we were looking for particularly with his presence, mobility and his touch, he will be a great addition to our attacking players."

“He is a young lad and has still got plenty to learn, we know we’re not getting the finished article but we’re excited to work with him and we’re thankful to Leeds for allowing him to come on loan to us until the end of the season.

“He has fit in great already with the lads and with one or two of our attacking options returning from injury it will give us a timely boost.”

Vale are not the only League Two club to have done early business in the January transfer window.

Bristol Rovers have signed striker Ryan Loft from Scunthorpe United while Dion Pereira has signed for Bradford City on loan from Luton Town.

Swindon are another club to be busy, swooping for Emmanuel Idem and Jake O’Brien.