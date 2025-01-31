Former Cobblers loanee joins League One club from Cardiff City

Kion Etete

One-time Cobblers loanee Kion Etete has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, who impressed for Northampton in 2021, is the first signing under new Bolton boss Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher said: “Kion is a player we’ve talked about, who the club has tracked for a number of years, given his pedigree and attributes, and someone I have also been an admirer of during his time in the Championship and on loan in the EFL.

“What’s really important, though, is that we don’t expect too much too soon of him. His game minutes at Cardiff have been limited this season and it’s important we don’t rush him but make sure he’s ready to do what we want him to when the time is right.

“We have three months left of the season and we have time to build him up further and get him fully integrated into our plans. His track record shows that he will make a big contribution when he’s ready to play and he will definitely give us another option to the way we are able to attack teams in what could be a pivotal phase during the final third of the campaign.”

Etete said: “It’s definitely the right move at the right time. I just want to build here and get to where we want to be. I had a tough start to the season, getting injured in pre-season, but I’m coming out the other end of it and just need to build up to get 90 minutes again and then hopefully you’ll see the best of me.

“There’s a long way to go in the season and once I get back to where I know I can you’ll see the best of me and I’ll give my all. There’s a brand-new manager here and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can do even better than we already are. I’ve trained and seen the players that are here, so we definitely have the ability to go all the way.”