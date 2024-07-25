Former Cobblers loanee and Leicester City forward heads to Brazil

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:46 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 17:46 BST
Josh EppiahJosh Eppiah
Former Cobblers loanee Josh Eppiah has signed for a club in Brazil’s second tier.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances across two loan spells with Northampton in 2022 and 2023 before he was released by parent club Leicester City.

He has now signed for Amazonas Futebol Clube, who play in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B in Brazil.

