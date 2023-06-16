News you can trust since 1931
Former Cobblers goalkeeper returns to the EFL after joining new club

‘He is in his prime as a goalkeeper and will provide excellent competition.’
By James Heneghan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Northampton goalkeeper Steve Arnold will be back playing EFL football next season after signing for Sutton United.

The 33-year-old played 18 times for the Cobblers between 2019 and 2021 and played at Wembley in the 4-0 play-off final win over Exeter City in 2020. He’s spent the last two seasons playing for Southend United in the National League and was voted the club’s Player of the Year in 2021/22. Arnold has also represented Stevenage, Forest Green, Dover and Shrewsbury.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: ''Steve's someone we know well.. I worked with him early in my career as an assistant manager at Eastleigh, and Jason (Goodliffe) has worked with him at Stevenage.

Steve ArnoldSteve Arnold
Steve Arnold
"He's had a fine career in League One, League Two and the National League. He is in his prime as a goalkeeper and will provide excellent competition for Jack Rose, who had such a good season last season.''

