Ex-Northampton goalkeeper Steve Arnold will be back playing EFL football next season after signing for Sutton United.

The 33-year-old played 18 times for the Cobblers between 2019 and 2021 and played at Wembley in the 4-0 play-off final win over Exeter City in 2020. He’s spent the last two seasons playing for Southend United in the National League and was voted the club’s Player of the Year in 2021/22. Arnold has also represented Stevenage, Forest Green, Dover and Shrewsbury.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: ''Steve's someone we know well.. I worked with him early in my career as an assistant manager at Eastleigh, and Jason (Goodliffe) has worked with him at Stevenage.

Steve Arnold