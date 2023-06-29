Former Cobblers frontman back in League Two after leaving Leyton Orient
Former Northampton Town frontman Harry Smith will be playing League Two football again next season after joining Sutton United.
The 6ft 5in striker, now 28, will officially join Matt Gray’s side on July 1st when his contract with Leyton Orient expires.
Smith played youth football for Brentford, Chelsea and Gillingham and then had a spell in non-league in Kent before Millwall signed him from Folkestone Invicta in 2016.
After a stint with Macclesfield Town, Smith played 50 times for Northampton between 2019 and 2021. He’s since had spells at Motherwell, Leyton Orient, Exeter and Barnet.
Sutton boss Gray said: “I've known Harry for a number of years and first came across him when he signed for Millwall. It's a huge signing for the club as he's in the prime of his career, and I'm delighted to have him on board.”