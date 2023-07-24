News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Former Cobblers forward signs for Championship side Birmingham City after successful trial

The former Crystal Palace man scored a hat-trick during his time at Sixfields in 2017
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

One-time Cobblers forward Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old made 14 appearances and scored three goals – all in the same game – whilst on loan with the Cobblers from Crystal Palace in 2017. He also played for Swindon, Doncaster and Bolton but broke through with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anderson returned to Sixfields as a trialist last week when Birmingham won 1-0 in a pre-season friendly, and he has now penned a permanent deal at the Blues.

Keshi AndersonKeshi Anderson
Keshi Anderson
Most Popular

"I have been here three weeks now, so I got to know the boys, got to know the place well, and enjoyed my time so far," said Anderson.

Related topics:Keshi AndersonBirmingham CityCobblersCrystal PalaceSixfieldsBlackpoolBoltonDoncasterSwindon