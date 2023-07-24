One-time Cobblers forward Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old made 14 appearances and scored three goals – all in the same game – whilst on loan with the Cobblers from Crystal Palace in 2017. He also played for Swindon, Doncaster and Bolton but broke through with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022.

Anderson returned to Sixfields as a trialist last week when Birmingham won 1-0 in a pre-season friendly, and he has now penned a permanent deal at the Blues.

Keshi Anderson