There will be no Cobblers return for Michael Jacobs this summer after the winger made the move to National League side Chesterfield.

The 31-year-old came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and made 100 appearances for the club before spells at Derby County, Wolves, Blackpool and Wigan. He spent the last three seasons with Portsmouth and scored five times in 39 games during 2022/23 but was let go by John Mousinho following Pompey’s eighth-placed finish in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been linked with a return to Sixfields this summer but will instead be reunited with Chesterfield boss Paul Cook.

“I’m buzzing to be here and even more buzzing to be back working with the gaffer,” he said. “The move has been in the pipeline for quite a while and I’ve spoken to the manager a lot but it’s taken a bit longer than anticipated.