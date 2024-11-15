Former Cobblers defender sent for tests after 'spending a week in bed' through illness

Sam Sherring

Former Cobblers defender and now MK Dons player Sam Sherring is awaiting the results of a blood test after falling ill over the last week, reports the MK Citizen.

The 24-year-old turned down a new deal in the summer after two years at Sixfields and made the surprising decision to drop down to League Two, however he has been limited to just seven appearances this season.

Having started the campaign as one of then-manager Mike Williamson’s first-choice defenders, Sherring was sidelined for six weeks with injury, during which time Williamson left Dons and was replaced by Scott Lindsey.

He returned against Grimsby at the end of October but then missed the win over Swindon Town last Saturday after getting ill a couple of days before, and Lindsey confirmed the defender has continued to suffer throughout the week.

“Sam has been really poorly,” Lindsey told the MK Citizen. “We've sent him to the doctor for some blood tests and we're waiting on the outcome.

“He's been pretty much in bed for a week now, so we're just waiting to see what comes back. It could be a viral infection, but he has not been well at all.”