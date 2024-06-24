Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Northampton Town loanee Peter Kioso has made the permanent switch to Championship-bound Oxford United.

The 24-year-old defender, who impressed during his time at Sixfields in the second half of 2020/21, played on loan for Peterborough United last season and also featured 12 times in the Championship for Rotherham.

However, whilst the Millers were relegated last season, Kioso will stay in the second tier after becoming Oxford’s third summer signing, following Will Vaulks and Jacob Knightbridge.

Kioso said: “I watched a couple of games of the club last season and played against them and I feel like everything I’ve seen from the outside is a family team. I want to be part of that, and I feel like we can do something really special.

Peter Kioso in action for Peterborough against Northampton last season.

“The reason I wanted to sign is because it’s a club that knows what direction they want to go in. I want to be part of that as the club have full belief and I do too.

“I want to help the team get stronger. There is a great team here and I need to show the boys why I deserve to be here, and I can’t wait to see the fans next season.”

Head coach Des Buckingham said: “We are really excited to bring in a player of Peter’s ability into our team. Hebrings a lot of qualities. He is a player that fits into the profile we are looking for at the right-back position, and he will add to the way we want to play as a team.

“Not only that, but he is also a very good character, so we feel he will add to the level we currently have at the club both on and off the pitch.