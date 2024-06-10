Ash Taylor

Former Cobblers defender Ash Taylor has signed a two-year deal with Gibraltar-based FC Bruno's Magpies.

The 33-year-old, who heads out to the Gibraltarian club after last season's spell at Bradford City, played 88 times across two seasons for Northampton between 2017 and 2019. He then had spells at Aberdeen, Walsall, Kilmarnock and Bradford.

Taylor now joins the winners' of last season's domestic cup in Gibraltar.

On social media, Taylor wrote: "Absolutely delighted to sign for @BrunosMagpies a new adventure begins for me and my family, I couldn’t do it without them.