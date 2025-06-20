Former Cobblers defender Haynes signs for the Saints

Ryan Haynes (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Brackley Town have signed former Cobblers left-back Ryan Haynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haynes makes the move to the Saints after his contract at League Two side Cheltenham Town came to an end.

The Daventry-born 29-year-old is a naturally left-sided defender with plenty of Football League experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival adds further strength and balance to the Saints’ defensive options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Haynes, who began his career at Coventry City, joined Cobblers in 2022 and he played his part in the promotion-winning campaign of 2022/23.

He eventually departed last summer as he joined Cheltenham.

But he is now ready to make his return to Northamptonshire as he joins Brackley, who won National League North last season.

“Ryan has an abundance of talent and has extensive league experience," said Brackley boss Gavin Cowan.

"His athleticism and quality are exactly what we are looking for.

"He’s the ideal mold of player on which we have set our sights on for the coming season!”