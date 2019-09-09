Former Cobblers defender Bunney breaks ribs and collarbone in road accident

Former Northampton left-back Joe Bunney is in hospital after breaking his ribs and a collarbone in a road accident.

The 25-year-old had his contract mutually terminated by the Cobblers on deadline day last week, allowing him to join Bolton Wanderers just hours later, although he's yet to make his debut for the club.

A club statement said: "Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Joe Bunney has been involved in a road traffic accident.

"The defender received medical attention for broken ribs and a broken collarbone and is being supported by the club’s medical staff.

"He will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure."

The former Rochdale player made the last of his 18 Cobblers appearances during the 3-1 win over Plymouth on August 31.

We would like to wish him a quick and full recovery.