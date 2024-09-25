Former Cobblers captain Charlie Goode suffers broken leg playing for League One rivals

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 12:10 BST
Former Cobblers captain and promotion-winner Charlie Goode is set to be out for the rest of the year after breaking his leg while playing for Stevenage.

The 29-year-old, who skippered Town to Wembley glory in 2020, limped off shortly before half-time in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Exeter City in League One. In the lead-up to Tuesday night’s game against Wigan Athletic, which ended goalless, Boro announced the summer arrival from Brentford had sustained a broken fibula.

He joins fellow centre-back Dan Sweeney and midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on Stevenage’s long-term injury list. Goode signed for the club on a 12-month deal in August.

He joined after an injury-plagued four-year spell during which he made just 31 appearances, 14 for Brentford, two each on loan with Sheffield United and Blackpool and 13 on loan at Wigan last season.

It’s been a bad week for League One defenders after the news that Cobblers left-back Patrick Brough also has a broken leg, which he sustained on the same day as Goode.

