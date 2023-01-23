Former Cobblers captain and promotion-winner leaves Brentford for Championship club

Charlie Goode

Cobblers’ former promotion-winning captain Charlie Goode has joined Blackpool on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season.

The centre-back skippered Keith Curle’s team when they won the 2020 League Two play-off final against Exeter City before he was sold for a club record fee to the Premier League Bees.

Goode has made four Premier League starts but he’s struggled with injury and illness over the last 18 months.

Goode said: "It's good to finally get this all done and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season.