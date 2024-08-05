Former Cobblers captain and promotion-winner Charlie Goode has joined League One rivals Stevenage.

The 28-year-old skippered Town to play-off final glory at Wembley in 2020 but has struggled for game-time since his subsequent seven-figure move to Brentford . He’s signed a one-year deal with Stevenage, who have the option of an extra 12 months.

Manager Alex Revell said: “Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him. He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play. Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again.”