Former Cobblers, Cambridge and Leyton Orient player Tom Youngs passes away aged 45

Tom Youngs in action during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Northampton Town and Rochdale held on February 14, 2004 at the Sixfields Stadium, in Northampton, England. Northampton Town won the match 3-1. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former Northampton Town forward Tom Youngs has passed away at the tragically early age of just 45.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngs, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014, played 30 times for the Cobblers between 2003 and 2005 and also had spells at Cambridge United, Leyton Orient and Bury. He died on May 4th in St Nicholas Hospice at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Northampton Town FC have remembered their former player with the following tribute:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tom’s football journey began at just ten years old when he joined Cambridge United, demonstrating exceptional talent and commitment from an early age. Determined to pursue his education alongside his sporting ambitions, he made the rare choice to bypass the traditional Youth Training Scheme, instead focusing on his education.

“After a successful spell at the Abbey Stadium, Tom was signed by Martin Wilkinson in a last-ditch effort to help save Northampton Town from relegation to Division Three in 2003. Hopes were high that his goal-scoring instincts would turn the tide, but his time at the club was marred by injury. Over nearly three seasons, Tom made 30 appearances for the Cobblers, with his playing opportunities repeatedly limited. Eventually, he was released early from his contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere in football.

“After spells at Leyton Orient and Bury, Tom stepped away from playing, transitioning into sports journalism, where his passion for the game continued to shine through in his writing. In late 2008, he was appointed joint caretaker manager of Mildenhall Town, and by 2011, after being advised to step back from playing due to health reasons, he took on the role of assistant manager. In addition to his football and journalism work, Tom was also employed by Greene King Brewery, where he became a valued member of the team.

“Tom was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a life-changing event that he faced with the same resilience and honesty that marked his entire career. He later wrote a moving and insightful book reflecting on both his footballing days and his experience with the disease, offering comfort and inspiration to many.”

All at the Chron and the club send our condolences to Tom's family and friends.