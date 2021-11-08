Former Cobblers boss Wilder takes over at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder will be reunited with Alan Knill at Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder has been appointed Middlesbrough' s new manager following the sacking of Neil Warnock.

Wilder will be reunited with long-time assistant Alan Knill at the Riverside and takes over a Boro side currently 14th in the Championship.

The 54-year-old rose to prominence in 2015/16 when he led Cobblers to the League Two title, winning 99 points.

He then was named manager of boyhood club Sheffield United and won two promotions in three years at the Blades before helping them finish ninth in the Premier League.

He left Bramall Lane midway through last season but now returns to football following a short break away from the game.

“This is a great fit for myself and hopefully I can be a great fit for Middlesbrough Football Club," said Wilder.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity and thankful that the chairman has shown a lot of trust in myself and my staff to hopefully build for the future in what is historically a great club.

“I think the next fit was the most important one of my whole career personally. I had to get it right.

“I’ve had some offers in the past six months from various football clubs.