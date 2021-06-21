Former Cobblers boss Rob Page guides Wales into knockout stages of Euro 2020

Rob Page.

Rob Page, the former Northampton Town manager, has guided Wales into the last-16 of the European Championships despite Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Italy.

Page was placed in charge of Wales for the delayed Euros after manager Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women back in April.

The 46-year-old, who captained his country as a player, followed his failed stint at the Cobblers by managing Wales U19s for two years before stepping up to assist Giggs in August 2019.

Page has now overseen a successful group-stage campaign at the Euros. Wales drew with Switzerland in their opening game before beating Turkey 2-0 next up thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts.

They were then beaten 1-0 by Italy in Rome on Sunday evening but had still done enough to finish second in the group and secure their place in the knockout stages.