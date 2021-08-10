Former Cobblers boss Keith Curle tests positive for COVID

Keith Curle.

Former Cobblers boss and current Oldham Athletic head coach Keith Curle has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 57-year-old will miss Oldham's home game against Tranmere Rovers this evening and is currently awaiting further medical advice regarding his return date to the dugout.

Curle was forced to name a makeshift starting XI for Oldham's opening day game against Newport County, which ended in a late defeat at Boundary Park, after seven first-team players were unavailable for selection, predominantly for COVID reasons, with up to five affected either through testing positive or isolating due to being close contacts.

It was then confirmed on Tuesday that Curle himself tested positive.

A club statement said: "As experienced last season, the club will ensure its preparation behind-the-scenes for the game continues and the players along with the backroom staff will be assisted by Keith remotely during this period.

"Having consulted the EFL we will continue our daily screening protocols and take a number of additional measures to reduce risk in what is still a challenging time for all.

"A number of absent players from the weekend are expected to return throughout the course of this week.

"Finally, the club would like to wish Keith a quick recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once it is safe for him to do so."