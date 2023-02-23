The 59-year-old, who oversaw 125 games as Northampton manager between 2018 and 2021, only took charge of United in September but won just seven of his 29 games and leaves Hartlepool third from bottom in League Two. Assistant boss Colin West, who worked with Curle at Sixfields, has also departed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers are due to head to Hartlepool next month and the club say they will now move ‘swiftly’ to appoint a replacement in their attempts to stay in the Football League.

Keith Curle

Chairman Raj Singh said: “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make at Pools. Keith and Colin in so many ways have improved the football club and our culture. They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with.

"I will go on record with my thanks to them both and the way that they have conducted business. Unfortunately we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad