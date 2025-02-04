Jon Brady

Former Northampton Town manager Jon Brady is the odds-on favourite to take charge at League Two basement boys Carlisle United.

The 50-year-old Aussie is 2/5 with BetVictor to replace Mike Williamson, who was sacked following United’s 5-1 home defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday. Betting was temporarily suspended on Tuesday afternoon before reopening, with Steven Gerrard also among those linked to the job.

Brady spent three and a half years at Cobblers and managed 200 games, leading the club out of League Two before finishing mid-table in League One last season. He made the decision to step down in December and has been out of work since.

He would be taking on a huge challenge at Carlisle, who are already looking for their third manager of the season having fallen way below expectations following relegation from League One last year. Paul Simpson started the campaign before being replaced by Williamson.

The club are bottom of League Two and completely overhauled their squad in January in a desperate bid to avoid dropping into non-league. Also in the frame for the job are former Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell and ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt.