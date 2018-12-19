Former Cobblers boss Calderwood takes over as head coach at Cambridge United

Former Cobblers boss Colin Calderwood is back in management - as head coach at Town’s Sky Bet League Two rivals Cambridge United.

The 53-year-old, who guided Town to promoton from league two in 2006 before leaving the club to take over at Nottingham Forest, has signed an 18-month contract at the Abbey Stadium.

“We are very pleased to have secured Colin as our head coach,” said United director of football Graham Daniels.

“The decision to appoint him was taken unanimously by the whole board.

“Colin brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success as a player, manager and coach.

“He is a very respected character who clearly shares the values of the club.

“He has impressed us all during the process with his maturity, energy and hunger to succeed.

“We know that there is real talent in this squad which we will strengthen further in January.

“We all hope that under Colin’s leadership we can build some greater consistency to improve our current league position.”

Camridge are currently third-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two, just one point above the relegation zone.

Calderwood has not managed a team since losing his job as boss of Scottish top flight side Hibernian in 2011.

Since that time the former Tottenham Hotspur and Scotland defender, who still lives near Northampton, has been assistant to Chris Hughton at Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion, and more recently to Steve Bruce at Aston Villa.