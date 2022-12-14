Former Northampton manager Dean Austin has been appointed new head of recruitment at Championship outfit Coventry City.

The 52-year-old leaves his role as director of football at hometown club St Albans City to join the Sky Blues with immediate effect.

Austin was appointed Cobblers’ assistant manager under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2017 and took caretaker charge in April 2018 before being given the full-time job in the summer. His tenure lasted just a few months though after a torrid start to the 2018/19 season. He then returned to Watford as an assistant to new manager Quique Sánchez Flores but left shortly afterwards.

Coventry manager Mark Robins said: “We are delighted to welcome Dean to Coventry City. He brings a wealth of experience across football to the club in what will be an important role for us both in the short-term, looking to the January transfer window, and longer-term as we look to continue the development of our football club and team, as we have done over the last few years.

“The recruitment of players and having the right processes in place to do so is very important, and we look forward to working closely with Dean in this area.”

A club statement read: “The 52-year-old brings a vast range of experience from 35 years in football to his new role at the Sky Blues, where he will spearhead City’s transfer activities, with past roles in the playing, coaching, analysis and administration areas of the game.

“After initially playing for St Albans City, Austin began his professional career at Southend United in 1990 with back-to-back promotions, making a move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in 1992, where he would go on to play 154 times in all competitions.

“In 1998 he was signed by Crystal Palace and he would make 142 appearances for the Selhurst Park side, scoring six goals, before finishing his playing career at Woking in 2002/03.

“Dean would then make a move into coaching and the administrative side of the game, where he has had a wide range of roles. He started in the Watford academy before becoming director of football and then manager at Farnborough Town in 2004/05.

