Former Cobblers academy prospect Morgan Roberts has returned to the county by joining National League North side Brackley Town on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old clocked up 18 appearances for Northampton’s first-team after coming through the youth ranks at Sixfields. He also enjoyed a spell on loan at Brackley in 2020.

After being released by the Cobblers, Roberts was picked up by Banbury United in July 2021 where he played a vital role in their promotion push, becoming a firm fans' favourite with 10 goals in 27 appearances. He continued his excellent form into the following season in the National League North, scoring four goals and winning the National League North Player of the Month award for August.

Morgan Roberts

He caught the eye of League Two club Swindon Town, who signed Roberts permanently in September. He only made 10 first-team appearances for the Robins though and after a stint on loan with Aldershot Town, the winger was released last month.