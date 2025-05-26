Former Cobblers academy product and Sixfields favourite released by League Two Chesterfield.
The 33-year-old had been with the Spireites since 2023 and was part of the side that won promotion out of the National League in 2023/24. He played 69 games in total for the club and scored seven goals.
Jacobs, who also played for Wigan, Wolves, Derby and Portsmouth, is one of four players released by Chesterfield after they were beaten in the League Two play-offs by Walsall, joining Kane Drummond, Michael Jacobs and Darren Oldaker.
Another former Cobbler – goalkeeper Max Thompson – has returned to parent club Newcastle United following his season-long loan with Chesterfield. The 20-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.