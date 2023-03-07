Former Cobblers youngster Scott Pollock has made the permanent switch to Yeovil Town from Boston United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who came through Northampton’s academy before leaving last summer, has joined the National League outfit on a deal until 2025.

Pollock said; “I’m buzzing – I’m glad I’ve got this over the line. There’s an exciting project going on here. I know the past history of Yeovil. It’s a big club with a good fanbase. I’m here to help and progress on through the leagues.”

Pollock started his career in Northampton's youth ranks but shot to fame by winning the Hashtag United academy competition. During his time with the Tags, Pollock was named man of the match in a Wembley Cup final in 2017, a fixture which included the likes of Steven Gerrard, William Gallas, and Robbie Fowler. He also spent time on trial with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

He signed pro terms with the Cobblers in 2018 and made a 27 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring twice, before impressing at Boston, first on loan and then permanently.

