Former Cobbler and local boy Ivan Toney handed lengthy ban from football over betting

Former Cobbler and Northampton boy Ivan Toney has been banned from all football activities for eight months after he accepted breaking the FA’s betting rules.

The 27-year-old has also been fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct after being charged with a total of 232 breaches. His suspension starts immediately, and he won’t even be able to train with his current club Brentford until September 17th. He will not be allowed to play again until January 17, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toney came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and played 60 times for the Cobblers before spells with Newcastle, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and Brentford. He has 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season and made his England debut in March.

Ivan Toney made his England debut in March

The breaches Toney has been found guilty of took place between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021, during which time he played for Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and Brentford.

Posting on his Instagram story, the striker said he was ‘naturally disappointed’ at the verdict but would be making no further comment until the the independent Regulatory Commission publishes its written reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time,” he wrote. "I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season."

Brentford say they note the FA's decision and are awaiting the publication of the written reasons before considering their next steps.

In a statement, the FA said: "His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further."

The FA have strict rules on gambling and this is not the first time they have handed out a lengthy ban. Current Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was suspended for 18 months in 2017, reduced to 13 on appeal, after admitting placing 1,260 football-related bets over a 10-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad