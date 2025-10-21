Ian Evatt

Blackpool have appointed Ian Evatt as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Having made some eye-catching moves in the summer transfer window, including the signing of ex-Cobbler Fraser Horsfall, Blackpool are significantly underperforming this season and currently prop up the League One table with just nine points from 13 games. Steve Bruce, who was on the touchline when Blackpool lost at Sixfields recently, paid the price for their poor start by losing his job at the start of the month.

Evatt won the National League title with Barrow in 2020 and then led Bolton Wanderers to promotion from League Two before overseeing successive play-off campaigns in League One. He also played for Blackpool, winning promotion to the Premier League during his seven years at Bloomfield Road.

He is joined by at the club ex-Pool team-mate Stephen Crainey as assistant head coach, who will work alongside Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks to complete the coaching setup.

Evatt said: “It’s incredibly emotional to return here and to be given this opportunity. I know first-hand what this club and its supporters can achieve together. We all want to see fearless attacking football where Bloomfield Road is a really tough place for any team to play. It’s a real honour to be back here as head coach and I cannot wait to meet the players and to get started.”

Owner Simon Sadler added: “I’m delighted to welcome Ian back to the football club, in what is a vital appointment. His impressive managerial record at this level, strong technical knowledge of the game alongside a passion and enthusiasm to return to the club makes him the ideal fit. Whilst it has clearly not been the start to the season that any of us have wanted, I am now hopeful that results and performances will start to turn in our favour as we look to climb the table.”