Form guide: Here's who are the most in-form sides as we head to the business end of the League One season - where Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Cobblers are fighting hard for League One survival right now.

They are doing a pretty decent job of it so far, with their points tally ticking over to leave them four points above the drop zone.

But it’s certaintly a tighter affair than anticipated with Burton Albion’s great form playing them back into the reckoning.

On the flip side Peterborough United are in freefall and have a real fight on their hands, while one of the four relegation slots seems likely to be taken up by Cambridge.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running from matchday 22 to the matchday 32.

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25

1. Leyton Orient

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25 Photo: Getty Images

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21

2. Birmingham City

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21

3. Stockport County

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20

4. Charlton Athletic

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20 Photo: Getty Images

