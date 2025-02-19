They are doing a pretty decent job of it so far, with their points tally ticking over to leave them four points above the drop zone.

But it’s certaintly a tighter affair than anticipated with Burton Albion’s great form playing them back into the reckoning.

On the flip side Peterborough United are in freefall and have a real fight on their hands, while one of the four relegation slots seems likely to be taken up by Cambridge.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running from matchday 22 to the matchday 32.

1 . Leyton Orient 10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Birmingham City 9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County 11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales