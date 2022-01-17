Forest Green's Stevens sickened by late equaliser as he claims his header DID cross the line

Matt Stevens.

Forest Green Rovers striker Matt Stevens was certain his header did cross the line during Saturday's 'frustrating' 1-1 draw with Northampton at Sixfields.

The controversial incident arrived with the game goalless in the 70th minute Stevens met Nicky Cadden's corner and glanced a header goalwards.

Cobblers goalkeeper Liam Roberts appeared to have kept it out, as video footage later showed, but Stevens and his team-mates ran off celebrating and the linesman awarded the goal, deeming the ball had crossed the line.

"I thought the ball was over the line so I ran off celebrating but then I stopped and wasn't sure if he was going to give it," said Stevens.

"The referee did give it so I ran off and celebrated in front of the fans and then I saw the ref went over to speak to the linesman but I don't know what that was about.

"From my view it went over the line and from the ref's view it went over the line so I can only go off that.

"I haven't seen the video back yet but either way I'll take it."

However, thankfully for Northampton - and the officials - that moment did not prove the different as Mitch Pinnock equalised deep into stoppage-time.

"It's frustrating," admitted Stevens. "I just want to get back out there on Tuesday and go and get three points because it was a horrible one.

"It was good in a way to come back and get myself a goal after having COVID because I didn't want to leave it too long until before I got back on the score sheet.

"I thought we defended really well and I could only see three points. The boys put their bodies on the line and I felt we had the better chances.

"I had such bad anxiety on the bench - I actually wanted to go inside and wait for the game to finish! It was just frustrating to concede with 10 seconds left.