Forest Green Rovers 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jamille Matt scored the game's only goal 15 minutes from time. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
His two first-half saves were relatively routine, twice tipping over the crossbar, but had to be at his best to keep out Stevens and Wilson after half-time. Faultless under the high ball and was deserving of another clean sheet... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Aaron McGowan
Started in an unusual position, neither an orthodox right-back nor a third central defender. It seemed to work for much of the contest though as he denied the home side space down their left and prevented them from finding spaces between the lines. Highlight was a stunning goal-line clearance from Matt... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
Worked well in tandem with his centre-back partner to nullify Forest Green's forward line for 74 minutes, but misjudged the flight of a cross and got caught under a high ball - not for the first time - when Matt won it... 6.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Defended on the front foot and was aggressive against Matt, often stepping in front of his man to pinch the ball back. But Rovers' striker would have the last laugh, finding just enough space in the box to nod home Cadden's cross... 7.5