Forest Green 1 Cobblers 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

One point was earned thanks to Scott Pollock's headed equaliser and the other came via a penalty shoot-out victory. Here are our player ratings....
1. Jonny Maxted
Got lucky with one fumble but otherwise had his best game for the club. Punched clear crosses and saved his best moment until late on, clawing away Stevens' rasping shot which was destined for the top corner. Penalty save from Matt then proved decisive in the shoot-out... 7.5
2. Sam Hoskins
Played like a seasoned right-back despite his relative inexperience in the position. Might have done better to prevent the goal, admittedly, but made amends by supplying the cross for Pollock and then immediately followed that with a goal-saving clearance at the other end... 7.5
3. Sid Nelson
Captain for the evening and was forced into some last-ditch defensive work at times, particularly during Rovers' rampant start. Won some brilliant tackles and headers in his penalty box... 7
4. Michael Harriman
Very unfortunate to see March's wayward shot deflect off him and into the net. All in all though, considering he hasn't featured for an age and was playing out of position at centre-back, he can be happy with his efforts in limiting a free-flowing Rovers attack to few clear-cut chances... 7