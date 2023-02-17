FOOTBALL SPECIAL - Latest from the Northants scene, including results, fixtures and round-ups
All the area’s football results and fixtures at your fingertips… plus round-ups from a few key leagues and matches.
THIS WEEK’S ROUND-UPS
Archer on target for Valley
Louisa Archer's double proved crucial as Welland Valley claimed a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix in the Macron Northants Women's & Girls League Division One.
Archer's goals cancelled out efforts by Jets pair Chloe Byrne and Abigail Ginn-Adams.
In the Premier Division, leaders Moulton suffered a third defeat of the season as they went down 2-0 at second-placed Buckingham United.
The win means Buckingham are now just a point adrift of Moulton with two games in hand.
Cogenhoe claim welcome point
Cogenhoe United rounded off a decent week with a 1-1 UCL Premier Division South draw with March Town United at Compton Park on Saturday.
Fresh from their NFA Hillier Senior Cup win over Kettering Town, Scott Carlin's side earned a share of the spoils thanks to a second-half strike from Pharell Anderson. Both teams ended the match with 10 men.
Bugbrooke were thumped 6-2 at home by title-chasing Rugby Town despite goals from Calvin Green and Freddie King, while rock-bottom Long Buckby drew 0-0 with Coventry United.
Caley double boosts Crick
Crick Athletic saw off Blisworth in a nine-goal thriller in the Nene Sunday League Millennium Trophy.
Caley McTeggart netted twice and there were singles for Adam Kerr, Jamie Kerr and James Mister as Crick claimed a 5-4 win.
On target for Blis were Shane Lothian, Lewis Leslie and former Cobblers man Courtney Herbert.
Elsewhere, Michael Watson was on target as Tove Valley won 2-0 at AFC Spinney, and Standens Barn squeezed past 8 Barrels 2-1.
10-man Sileby sunk by leaders
Sileby Rangers pushed Spartan South Midlands League Division One leaders Real Bedford hard before losing 2-1 on Saturday.
Sileby took the lead after just three minutes through Nathan Burrows before Bedford scored a quickfire double to lead 2-1.
Luke Stevens was red-carded on 24 minutes and Sileby could find no way back.
On Tuesday, Sileby were dumped out of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Leighton Town at Fernie Fields. Lewis Taylor and Ben Fitzjohn were on target.
Junior Cup joy for Moulton
Moulton stormed into the semi-finals of the NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup with an emphatic 7-0 win over Rushden & Higham United.
The villagers were in total control throughout at Brunting Road and won it thanks to two goals apiece for Luca Iaciofano and Dumedi Derrick Okoye, and singles for John-Josepth McCarthy, Joe Evans and Tom O'Neill.
Also progressing to the next round were Northants Combination side Blisworth, who beat Woodford United 1-0 thanks to Duane Morgan's goal.
Spratton cruise to win in Corby
Spratton were in cruise control in their Northants Combination Premier Division clash at Corby Pegasus, easing to a 3-0 win.
On target for the villagers were Matt Pheely, Anthony Smith and Matthew Stevens.
Andy Seaton and Shaquielle Stephens were on the mark for Roade, but it was another bad day for the reigning champions as they were beaten 5-2 at Corby Strip Mills.
In the Premier Division Cup, Heyford beat White Hart Locos 2-0 thanks to strikes from Jason Campbell and Zach Pugh-Brookes.
RESULTS
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Sky Bet League Two: Rochdale 1 Northampton Town 1
Vanarama National League
North Division: Kettering Town 0 Buxton 0; Brackley Town 1 Chorley 1
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Barwell 1
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Loughborough Dynamo 2 Corby Town 3
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 0 Histon FC 3; Milton Keynes Irish 1 Desborough Town 1; Bugbrooke St.Michaels 2 Rugby Town 6; Cogenhoe United 1 March Town United 1; Eynesbury Rovers 2 Easington Sports 0; G.N.G Oadby Town 0 Wellingborough Town 2; Godmanchester Rovers 0 Rothwell Corinthians 0; Long Buckby AFC 0 Coventry United 0
FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town 1 Jersey Bulls 0; Coventry Sphinx 1 West Didsbury & Chorlton 1 (Pens 1-3)
Reserve Division: Bourne Town Reserves 1 Newport Pagnell Town Reserves 2; Harborough Town Reserves 3 Kempston Rovers Reserves 2; Rothwell Corinthians Reserves 5 Raunds Town Reserves 0; Daventry Town Reserves 1 Wellingborough Whitworth Reserves 2; Desborough Town Reserves 3 Godmanchester Rovers Reserves 0; ON Chenecks Reserves 4 Milton Keynes Irish Reserves 1; Wellingborough Town Reserves 0 Bugbrooke St.Michaels Reserves 2
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Lutterworth Athletic 2 Amersham Town 1; Buckingham Athletic 3 Thame United Reserves 1; Eaton Socon 2 Ampthill Town 0; Holmer Green 0 ON Chenecks 6; London Tigers 3 Langford 2; Raunds Town 0 Burton Park Wanderers 4; Real Bedford FC 2 Sileby Rangers 1
NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup: Moulton 7 Rushden & Higham 0
Northants Combination
Premier Division: Corby Pegasus 0 Spratton 3; Corby Stewart & Lloyds 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy 2; Corby Strip Mills 5 Roade FC 2; Harpole 4 Wollaston Victoria 0
Premier Division Cup: Heyford Athletic 2 Corby White Hart Locos 0
Division One: Corby FC Siam 4 Moulton Reserves 2; Finedon Volta 0 Wootton St George 1; Medbourne 7 AFC Towcester 0; Thrapston Venturas 4 Bugbrooke St.Michael A 0; Wollaston Victoria Reserves 0 West Haddon Albion 3
Division Two: Brixworth All Saints 3 Weldon United 2; Crick Athletic 5 Harpole Reserves 1
Division Three: Corby Rovers 1 Finedon Volta Reserves 0; Great Doddington 2 Corby White Hart Locos Reserves 3; Kettering Ise Lodge 6 Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves 0; Kettering Orchard Park 3 Corby FC Siam Reserves 2; Old Grammarians 3 Daventry Town Hobbs 2; Woodford United Reserves 0 Burton Park Wanderers Reserves 4
Division Four: Stanwick Rovers Reserves 4 Milton 3; Thrapston Venturas Reserves 1 Gleneagles 11; Weedon 0 Harpole A 3; Weldon United Reserves 9 Welford Victoria Colts 1; Old Grammarians Reserves 0 Crick Athletic Reserves 5
Les Underwood NFA Junior Cup: Blisworth 1 Woodford United 0; Kettering Nomads 8 Cogenhoe United Reserves 0; Irchester United 3 Earls Barton United 0
John Prentice NFA Lower Junior Cup: Milton 6 Earls Barton United Reserves 0; Roade Reserves 0 Higham Town 3; Bugbrooke St.Michael B 3 Corby Kingswood 1
NFA Area Cup: Higham Town Reserves 1 Welford Victoria 1; Woodford Wolves 3 Corby Trades 1; Blisworth Development 5 Spratton Reserves 2
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-14 Division Two: Kettering FC 7 Brixworth Juniors 0
Under-15: Mawsley Lionesses 2 Kettering Youth 0
Sunday, February 12
Nene Sunday League
Championship: JC United 0 St Davids 0
League Two: Burton Band 1 Hartwell Forest Reserves 0
League Three: David Green Development 0 FC Flore Reserves 0; David Green Old Boys 3 Boughton Wanderers Reserves 0
NFA Sunday Cup: AFC Hackleton 4 David Green 2; Ashby Athletic 0 Delapre United 5; North Star 5 Hartwell Forest 1; West Raven 2 FC TEQ 1
NFA Sunday Trophy: Boca Northants 2 Hunsbury Hawks 5; Braunston FC 1 Rushden Sargents 1 (Pens 4-5); FC Flore 4 Glinton & Northborough 6; Naseby 5 Netherton United Reserves 1
Millennium Trophy: AFC Spinney 0 Tove Valley 2; Alba Eagles 1 Finedon Town 3; Blisworth 4 Crick Athletic 5; Rushden Spartans 3 Upton 5; Standens Barn 2 8 Barrels 1; The Queens Head 0 AFC Wellingborough 3; Wellingborough Saxons 2 Barton Albion 3
David Ferguson Trophy: Albany 3 Wellingborough Saxons Reserves 2; Boughton Wanderers 0 Southstar 1; Latimer Allstars 3 Swan and Helmet 3; MCPAVE FC 1 Croyland Park Rangers 2; Pitsford 1 Dally Iguanas 2; Rushden Spartans Reserves 2 Brafield Corinthians 4; Tove Valley Reserves 1 Northants Allstars 2; Vicarage Farm 2 Thorplands Club 81 Reserves 2
Dale Stratford Trophy: Beer Guerrilla 3 AFC Houghton Magna 0; Grendon Sapphires 0 Bat & Wickets 5; Kettering Park Avenue 6 Nene Natives 1; NB Colts 1 Wilby 1; Sixfields Rangers A 1 Royals 1; Still Men 3 FC Phipps 3; Thorplands Club 81 A 2 Royals Reserves 1; University of Northampton 4 Oakley Diamonds 1
Alan Dimmer Trophy: Corby S&L Foundrymen 3 AFC Hackleton Reserves 3; Crick Athletic Reserves 4 Oakley Diamonds Development 0; Kingsthorpe Jets 4 Sixfields Rangers B 1; Rothwell Athletic 6 Aimstr8 CFA 2
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Premier Division: Buckingham United 2 Moulton Ladies 0; Desborough 0 Corby Town 3; Long Buckby AFC 1 Brackley Town 2
Division One: Crick Athletic 1 Kettering FC Youth 4; Earls Barton United 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 7; Kingsthorpe Jets Ladies Phoenix 2 Welland Valley 2
Northants Youth Alliance
Under-12A: Crick Athletic Colts Reds 3 Moulton Magpies Stripes 0; GLK United Blue 1 Harpole 2
Under-12B: Brackley Town Lions 3 Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels 1; Daventry Town Vikings 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers 2; Parklands Tigers Black 0 Grange Park Rangers 3; Roade Falcons 7 Blisworth Greens 4
Under-12C: Byfield Tigers Athletic 4 West Haddon Albion Hawks 5; Crick Athletic Colts Whites 3 Billing United Youth Spartans 4; Heyford Athletic 1 Drayton Grange Juniors Colts 3; Wootton St George Youth 0 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red 4
Under-12D: Brixworth Juniors Pumas 1 Daventry Town Youth Danes 2; Daventry Town Saxons 4 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange 6; Rothwell Corinthians P Bilton Ajax Assassins P; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black 0 Moulton Magpies Whites 1; Woodford United Locos 0 Parklands Tigers Amber 6
Under-12 Cup: Santos Panthers Volts 3 Delapre Dragons Sparklers 0
Under-13B: Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods 4 Delapre Dragons Thunder 1; Wootton St George Youth 3 Spencer Community Trust Stags 6
Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts 5 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 0
Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: Bugbrooke Blue 3 Corby Town Black 2; Bugbrooke White 3 Bugbrooke Black 1
Under-14B: Bugbrooke St.Michael 0 Daventry Town Youth Spartans 5; Grange Park Rangers Youth 1 Parklands Tigers Amber 3; West Haddon Albion Ninjas 2 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 3
Under-14C: Gregory Celtic Hoops 0 Billing United Youth Raptors 7
Under-15A: Brixworth Juniors Jaguars 4 Harpole 0; Crick Athletic Colts Whites 2 Santos Panthers Volts 7; ON Chenecks White 2 Bugbrooke St.Michael 2; SYL Blacks 0 Santos Panthers Volts 2
Under-15B: Daventry Town Spartans 1 Gregory Celtic Green 7; Roade 5 Soccer Stars 3; Thorplands Club 81 Red 2 Gregory Celtic Hoops 4
Under-15C: Crick Athletic Colts Reds 1 Kislingbury 1; Moulton Magpies 1 Parklands Tigers Amber 6
Under-16B: Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars 3 Roade 8; Weedon 0 Grange Park Rangers 5; Wellingborough Town Lions P Woodford United P
Under-18A: Kislingbury Red 5 GLK United Red 1
Under-18B: Earls Barton United White 7 Brixworth Pumas 0; Hillmorton 4 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 0; Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans 0 West Haddon Falcons 6
Tuesday, February 14
Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town 0 AFC Wimbledon 0
Vanarama National League
North Division: Kidderminster Harriers 1 Brackley Town 2; Kettering Town 0 AFC Fylde 0
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Central: Needham Market 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Daventry Town 1 St Neots Town 1
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell 0 Histon FC 1
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: London Tigers v Buckingham Athletic – match abandoned; Langford 1 Burton Park Wanderers 4; Real Bedford FC 0 Wellingborough Whitworth 2; Rushden & Higham United 2 Winslow United 2
Gladwish Challenge Trophy: Sileby Rangers 2 Leighton Town 2 (Pens 6-7)
Fixtures
Saturday. February 18, 2023
Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town v Grimsby Town (ko 2pm)
Vanarama National League
North Division: Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town; Brackley Town v Bradford (Park Avenue)
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Hednesford Town
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Corby Town v Halesowen Town, Daventry Town v Chasetown
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Bugbrooke v Newport Pagnell Town; Cogenhoe United v Eynesbury Rovers; Coventry Sphinx v March Town United; Coventry United v Godmanchester Rovers; Desborough Town v Long Buckby AFC; Easington Sports v Rugby Town; Histon FC v G.N.G Oadby Town; Rothwell Corinthians v Milton Keynes Irish; Wellingborough Town v Lutterworth Town
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Thame United Reserves; Amersham Town v Ampthill Town; Burton Park Wanderers v Raunds Town; Holmer Green v Langford; Moulton v Rushden & Higham United; ON Chenecks v Buckingham Athletic; Sileby Rangers v Letchworth Garden City Eagles; Wellingborough Whitworth v London Tigers; Winslow United v Eaton Socon
Northants Combination
Premier Division: Blisworth v Wollaston Victoria; Corby Pegasus v Woodford United; Corby Strip Mills v Kettering Nomads; Harpole v Corby Stewart & Lloyds; Irchester United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy; Roade v Earls Barton United; Spratton v Corby White Hart Locos
Division One: AFC Towcester v Medbourne; Bugbrooke A v Higham Town; Earls Barton United Reserves v Finedon Volta; Milton v Thrapston Venturas; Wollaston Victoria Reserves v Moulton Reserves; Wootton St George v West Haddon Albion
Division Two: Harpole Reserves v Kettering FC Youth; Heyford Athletic Reserves v Stanwick Rovers; Weldon United v Corby Kingswood; Crick Athletic v Bugbrooke B; Kettering Nomads Reserves v Brixworth All Saints
Division Three: Corby FC Siam Reserves v Kettering Orchard Park; Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves v Woodford Wolves; Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves v Burton Park Wanderers Reserves; Higham Town Reserves v Daventry Town FC Hobbs; Kingsthorpe Jets v Kettering Ise Lodge; Old Grammarians v Great Doddington; Woodford United FC Reserves v Corby Rovers
Division Four: Harpole A v Gleneagles; Stanwick Rovers Reserves v Thrapston Venturas Reserves; Weedon v Milton; Old Grammarians Reserves v Spratton Reserves
Division Four Cup: Blisworth Development v Harpole A; Weldon United Reserves v Crick Athletic Reserves; West Haddon Albion A v Corby Trades
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-12 Division One: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy; Daventry Town Lionesses v Brackley Athletic; Mawsley Youth Jaguars v Kettering Town FC Community
Under-12 Division Two: Mawsley Youth Hornets v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Whites; Kingsthorpe Jets Eagles v Roade; Oundle Town v Blisworth
Under-12 Invitation Cup: Crick Athletic Colts v Corby Town Lionesses
Under-13: Corby Town Bobcats v Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty; Corby Town v Daventry Town Panthers; Kettering FC Youth v Kettering FC Youth Kites
Under-14 Division Two: Daventry Town Lions v Oundle Town
Under-14 Invitation Cup: Crick Athletic Colts v Corby Town Lionesses; Brixworth Juniors v Mawsley Youth Pumas; Corby Town v Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons
Under-15: Kettering FC Youth v AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Mawsley Youth Lionesses v Corby Town
Sunday, February 19
Nene Sunday League
Premier Division: 8 Barrels v Crick Athletic; North Star v Wellingborough Saxons
Championship: AFC Spinney v Royals; University of Northampton v AFC Wellingborough
League One: NB Colts v Bat & Wicketsl; Still Men v Thorplands Club 81 A
League Two: Swan and Helmet v Southstar
League Three: Crick Athletic Reserves v Tove Valley Reserves
Millennium Trophy: AFC Hackleton v Standens Barn; Delapre United v The Queens Head; FC Flore v St Davids; Finedon Town v Hartwell Forest; Kettering FC v Blisworth; Tove Valley v David Green; Upton v FC TEQ
David Ferguson Trophy: Brafield Corinthians v Brafield Corinthians Reserves; Burton Band v Boughton Wanderers; Croyland Park Rangers v Boca Northants; Dally Iguanas v Gregory Celtic; Hartwell Forest Reserves v Latimer Allstars; Northants Allstars v Sands United; Thorplands Club 81 Reserves v Drayton Grange; Wellingborough Saxons Reserves v David Green Old Boys
Alan Dimmer Trophy: Aimstr8 CFA v Oakley Diamonds Reserves; Kingsthorpe Jets v Boughton Wanderers Reserves; Oakley Diamonds Development v David Green Development; Real Roochers v Corby S&L Foundrymen; Sixfields Rangers B v FC Flore Reserves
Nene Cup: Alba Eagles v Barton Albion
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Division One: Halse United v Kettering FC Youth
Champions League: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Buckingham United ; Bugbrooke v Brackley Town; Long Buckby v Corby Town; Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix v Desborough
NFA County Cup: Northampton Town Development v Moulton
Northants Youth Alliance League
Under-12A: ON Chenecks v Crick Athletic Colts Reds; Santos Panthers Volts v Spencer Community Trust Jaguars
Under-12B: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers v Blisworth Greens; Brackley Town Lions v Daventry Town Vikings; Earls Barton United Green v Delapre Dragons Sparklers; TFA Lions Blacks v Blisworth Yellows
Under-12C: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red v Drayton Grange Juniors Colts; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v TFA Lions Yellows; Heyford Athletic v Delapre Dragons Dazzlers; Moulton Magpies Black v Wootton St George
Under-12D: Bilton Ajax Assassins v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black; Daventry Town Saxons v Rothwell Corinthians; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelinv Daventry Town Youth Danes; Parklands Tigers Amber v Roade Hawks; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange v Moulton Magpies Whites; Woodford United Locos v Soccer Stars
Under-13A: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds v Cogenhoe United; Bugbrooke Black v Blisworth Yellows; Bugbrooke Blue v Bugbrooke White; SYL Greens v Grange Park Rangers Blue
Under-13B: Daventry Town Titans v Billing United; Delapre Dragons Thunder v Thorplands - Club 81 Red; Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods v ON Chenecks; Spencer Community Trust Stags v Daventry Town Youth Danes
Under-13C: Gregory Celtic Green v Parklands Tigers Stripes; Harpole v Roade FC
Under-13D: Parklands Tigers Black v Blisworth Greens: Drayton Grange Juniors Pumas v Crick Athletic Colts Reds
Under-14 Cup: Bugbrooke v Brixworth Juniors Panthers; Daventry Town Spartans v Blisworth; Delapre Dragons Fire v ON Chenecks Youth; GLK United Blue v Parklands Tigers Amber; Woodford United v Earls Barton United White
Under-14 Plate: GLK United Jaguars v West Haddon Albion Ninjas; Grange Park v Weedon; Gregory Celtic Hoops v Crick Athletic Colts; Harpole v Bilton Ajax Autobots; Moulton Magpies v Long Buckby AFC; Roade v Billing United Youth Raptors
Under-15A: Bugbrooke v ON Chenecks White
Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Green v Daventry Town Spartans; Roade v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas; Thorplands - Club 81 Red v ON Chenecks Youth Blue; Welland Valley Cobras v Gregory Celtic Hoops
Under-15C: Brixworth Juniors Panthers v Thorplands - Club 81 Black; Byfield Tigers v Moulton Magpies; Grange Park Rangers Yellow v Hampton Hawks; Weedon v Parklands Tigers Amber
Under-15 Cup: Brixworth Jaguars v Santos Panthers Volts
Under-16 Cup: Bugbrooke v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas; ON Chenecks Blue v Wellingborough Lions; SYL Blacks v Blisworth; Woodford United v Brixworth Pumas
Under-16 Plate: Hackleton Harriers v Roade; Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars v Grange Park Rangers; West Haddon Albion Onesies v Weedon
Under-18A: Brixworth Juniors Jaguars v Kislingbury Red Grange Park Rangers Youth Blue v GLK United Red
Under-18B: Brixworth Juniors Pumas v Wootton St George; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans; Hackleton Harriers v Crick Athletic Colts Reds; ; Moulton Magpies v Hillmorton Juniors; Wellingborough OG's Youth Ospreys v West Haddon Albion Falcons
Tuesday, February 21
Vanarama National League
North Division: Boston United v Brackley Town; Kettering Town v Farsley Celtic
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Coventry Sphinx v Wellingborough Town; Histon FC v Milton Keynes Irish; Newport Pagnell Town v Long Buckby AFC; Rothwell Corinthians v G.N.G Oadby Town; Rugby Town v Desborough Town Desborough Town
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Langford v Rushden & Higham United; ON Chenecks v Moulton; Real Bedford FC v Amersham Town; Thame United Reserves v Sileby Rangers