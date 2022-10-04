Flynn demands improvement after slamming Walsall's 'absolutely dreadful' performance against Stockport County

Walsall manager Michael Flynn is demanding a big improvement from his players against Northampton this evening after labelling Saturday’s performance against Stockport County as ‘absolutely dreadful’.

The Saddlers started the season with three straight wins in all competitions but are without a victory in any of their 12 games since and sit 17th in League Two. They needed former Town man Andy Williams to come off the bench and grab a late equaliser at Stockport.

“I thought we were absolutely dreadful,” said Flynn. “We didn’t pass, we lost near enough every battle but the one thing we did do is we kept going. It’s a point on the road. I’m pleased Andy Williams got his first goal and that gives us something to build on but the performance was nowhere near good enough.”

Michael Flynn.

On facing Northampton, Flynn added: "They are going to be there or thereabouts. They were unfortunate with how last season ended but they kept most of their squad and they will be up there.

"It is going to be tough, they had a good win at Swindon and scored late so we are going to have to be a lot better than we were against Stockport – but I know on our day we will cause any teams a problem.

"Any win is a boost and we need to win, but it is a funny old game football, who knows, we will be confident going into it but respectful of a very good Northampton team."

Williams, who scored 21 goals in 85 appearances between 2018 and 2020 at Sixfields, is hoping to have done enough to start against his old club this evening.

He said: "It was nice to get off the mark. I hope it is something I can build on; I am way more value for goals than I am currently showing and I need to show the fans that.