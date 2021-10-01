Flynn becomes first League Two manager to leave this season

Michael Flynn.

Michael Flynn has become the first League Two manager to leave his job this season after stepping away from Newport County.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of the Exiles since 2017 and was on a contract until the end of the season, but departs with immediate effect.

Flynn kept the side in the Football League in his first season in charge and his four years as manager have seen them twice reach the play-off final and enjoy several money spinning cup runs.

"With sadness, I feel now is the right time to step down," Flynn said. "It has been some journey."

Flynn's assistant Wayne Hatswell will take interim charge of the Exiles who are 15th in League Two and host Scunthorpe United this weekend.

"On behalf of the board I wanted to thank Michael for all he has done for the club in many different roles," said chairman Gavin Foxall. "He has created many memorable moments over the years and leaves the club in a strong position. He goes with our very best wishes."

After last Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Barrow Flynn said he refused to take the blame for his side's "cowardly" second half performance.