Flores joins Harriman and Sowerby in the treatment room

Jordan Flores.

Jordan Flores, Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby are all facing an uphill battle to be fit in time for this weekend's visit of Rochdale.

Harriman and Sowerby have been out for a few weeks, struggling with illness and a shoulder injury respectively, but both are on the mend.

Flores, meanwhile, missed Saturday's trip to Colchester United and manager Jon Brady has since revealed he is suffering from Achilles tendinitis, partly caused by the hard pitches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have Sowerby out, we have Harriman out and Jordan Flores was missing at the weekend as well and they are players that we want involved," said Brady.

"Michael needs a lot of fitness work and a lot of looking after to get him back to his best.

"Jordan is nursing Achilles tendinitis at the moment because of the hard grounds, but we're trying to get him there or thereabouts. Michael (Bolger) our physio is doing the best he can.

"Jack has had a shoulder injury and he's recovering well but it could still be a couple more weeks for him at the moment.