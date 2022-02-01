Flores heads back to Ireland after Cobblers cancel his contract
Midfielder played 14 times for Cobblers
Jordan Flores has returned to Ireland and signed for Bohemians FC following his departure from the Cobblers.
The midfielder made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Northampton and had not started a league game since October.
The 26-year-old has previous experience of Irish football having played for Dundalk in the 2019 and 2020 seasons - receiving a Puskas nomination for a sensational volley away to Shamrock Rovers in February 2020.
He followed that with a move to England when joining then-League One side Hull City before heading to Northampton in a loan switch that was quickly made permanent.
However, things did not work out for Flores at Sixfields and following talks with manager Jon Brady last week, his contract was terminated on deadline day, paving the way for a move to back to Ireland.
Bohemians play in the League of Ireland Premier Division and the 2022 season starts later this month.