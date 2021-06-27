Flores aims to inject Cobblers with creativity and goals from midfield

Jordan Flores impressed as a youngster for Wigan.

Jordan Flores, one of four players signed by the Cobblers last week, does not tend to score tap-ins.

A quick showreel posted by Northampton’s Youtube account after he signed on Tuesday evening included six goals: three sweet strikes into the bottom corner from outside the box on his favoured left foot; a 30-yard screamer into the top corner, and two fine finishes with his right.

And yet that package did not even include his best of the lot, which came for Dundalk in Ireland last year.

Angling a sensational left-footed volley into the top corner, Flores was nominated alongside Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who was the eventual winner, for the FIFA’s prestigious Puskas Award.

“It was a great feeling and a nice achievement to get nominated for such a big award,” said Flores after joining the Cobblers on Tuesday.

“At the time, I didn’t like talking about it because we actually lost the game that I scored that goal in, but now I can look back on it with good memories.”

But whilst the occasional spectacular strike wouldn’t go amiss at the Cobblers, that was not the chief reason behind Jon Brady’s decision to bring the midfielder to Sixfields on a season-long loan from Hull City.

It’s his technical quality and passing ability in midfield that was the biggest attraction.

“I spoke to the manager and basically he said he wants me come in and play central midfield,” Flores added.

“I’m left-footed so I think I’ll fit in on that left-hand side.

“There’s quite a big market for left-footed players in the middle of the pitch so I’ll look to fill in there and our aim will be to have a successful season and try to get back to League One.

“I do like to get on the ball and passing is a big strength of mine and I also like to get a shot off. I’ve scored quite a few goals over the last year.

“I also feel like I’m quite versatile. I usually play in central midfield but I can do jobs in other positions as well.

“I know the gaffer wants to play some football and that suits me because I do like to get on the ball as much as I can.