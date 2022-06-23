FIXTURES RELEASED: Cobblers to kick-off new campaign with home clash at Sixfields

Cobblers will start their 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two campaign with a home fixture against Colchester United at Sixfields on July 30.

Jon Brady then takes his side to EFL returnees – and new signing Ben Fox’s old club – Grimsby Town for their first away fixture the following weekend before the focus turns to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, August 10. The draw for the first round takes place later.

Hartlepool United are the second team to visit Sixfields on August 13 before Northampton face back-to-back away games against Crawley Town and recently-relegated Crewe Alexandra. Last year’s National League winners Stockport County are due at Sixfields on September 24.

The 2022 World Cup takes place mid-season and during the competition, Cobblers are due to play Bradford, Tranmere, Harrogate and Carlisle. Over Christmas, they go to Mansfield Town on Boxing Day before hosting Swindon (Dec 29) and Leyton Orient (New Year’s Day).

Cobblers round off their campaign with a long trip to Tranmere Rovers on May 6. The last home game is against Bradford the previous weekend.

FULL FIXTURE LIST:

Sat Jul 30 – Colchester United H

Sat Aug 6 – Grimsby Town A

Wed Aug 10 – Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 13 – Hartlepool United H

Tue Aug 16 – Crawley Town A

Sat Aug 20 – Crewe Alexandra A

Wed Aug 24 – Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Aug 27 – Doncaster Rovers H

Sat Sep 3 – Barrow H

Sat Sep 10 – Walsall A

Tue Sep 13 – A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Sat Sep 17 – Rochdale H

Sat Sep 24 – Stockport County H (International Date)

Sat Oct 1 – Swindon Town A

Sat Oct 8 – Salford City Hb

Sat Oct 15 – Leyton Orient A

Sat Oct 22 – Stevenage A

Tue Oct 25 – Sutton United H

Sat Oct 29 – Newport County H

Sat Nov 5 – Emirates FA Cup Round One

Wed Nov 9 – Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Nov 12 – Gillingham A

Sat Nov 19 – Bradford City A (FIFA World Cup 2022)

Sat Nov 26 – FIFA World Cup 2022 / Emirates FA Cup Round Two

Sat Dec 3 – Tranmere Rovers H (FIFA World Cup 2022)

Sat Dec 10 – Harrogate Town A (FIFA World Cup 2022)

Sat Dec 17 – Carlisle United H (FIFA World Cup 2022)

Wed Dec 21 – Carabao Cup Round Four

Mon Dec 26 – Mansfield Town A

Thu Dec 29 – Swindon Town H

Sun Jan 1 – Leyton Orient H

Sat Jan 7 – Salford City A (Emirates FA Cup Round Three)

Wed Jan 11 – Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat Jan 14 – Stockport County A

Sat Jan 21 – Mansfield Town H

Wed Jan 25 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 28 – Barrow A (Emirates FA Cup Round Four)

Wed Feb 1 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 4 – Walsall H

Sat Feb 11 – Rochdale A

Tue Feb 14 – A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Sat Feb 18 – Grimsby Town H

Sat Feb 25 – Colchester United A

Sun Feb 26 – Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 1 – Emirates FA Cup Round Five

Sat Mar 4 – Crawley Town H

Sat Mar 11 – Hartlepool United A

Sat Mar 18 – Crewe Alexandra H (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat Mar 25 – Doncaster Rovers A (International Date)

Sat Apr 1 – Stevenage H

Fri Apr 7 – Newport County A

Mon Apr 10 – Gillingham H

Sat Apr 15 – Carlisle United A

Tue Apr 18 – Sutton United A

Sat Apr 22 – Harrogate Town H (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 29 – Bradford City H

Sat May 6 – Tranmere Rovers A