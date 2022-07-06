FIXTURES: Brackley to host new boys on opening day

Kevin Wilkin's Brackley Town will start the new season with a home game against Scarborough Athletic. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The first day of the season will be on Saturday, August 6 and that game at St James Park will be followed by successive away matches at Chester on August 13 and King’s Lynn Town, who were relegated from the National League last season, on Tuesday, August 16.

Kevin Wilkin’s team host Farsley Celtic on August 20 while the bank holiday weekend sees the Saints head to Gloucester City on August 27 before hosting Kidderminster Harriers on Bank Holiday Monday.

Brackley, who finished as runners-up before losing out to York City in the play-offs last season, will have two mouth-watering derbies with newly-promoted Banbury United over Christmas.

The Saints will take on the Puritans at St James Park on Boxing Day before making the short return trip on New Year’s Day.

The Easter weekend sees Brackley hosting AFC Telford United on Good Friday, April 7 before heading to Hereford on Easter Monday while the season will be rounded off with a home game against Alfreton Town on Saturday, April 29.

BRACKLEY TOWN

VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH FIXTURES 2022/23

AUGUST

Sat 6: Scarborough Athletic (H)

Sat 13: Chester (A)

Tue 16: King’s Lynn Town (A)

Sat 20: Farsley Celtic (H)

Sat 27: Gloucester City (A)

Mon 29: Kidderminster Harriers (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3: Chorley (A)

Sat 10: Peterborough Sports (H)

Tue 13: Hereford (H)

Sat 17: FA Cup 2Q

Sat 24: Alfreton Town (A)

Tue 27: AFC Telford United (A)

OCTOBER

Sat 1: FA Cup 3Q

Sat 8: AFC Fylde (H)

Sat 15: Darlington (A)

Sat 22: Buxton (H)

Tue 25: Boston United (H)

Sat 29: Bradford Park Avenue (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 5: Kettering Town (H)

Tue 8: Southport (A)

Sat 12: Curzon Ashton (H)

Sat 19: FA Trophy 2

Sat 26: Blyth Spartans (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 3: Spennymoor Town (H)

Tue 6: Leamington (A)

Sat 10: Scarborough Athletic (A)

Tue 13: King’s Lynn Town (H)

Sat 17: FA Trophy 3

Mon 26: Banbury United (H)

JANUARY

Sun 1: Banbury United (A)

Sat 7: Chester (H)

Sat 14: Kidderminster Harriers (A)

Sat 21: Farsley Celtic (A)

Sat 28: Gloucester City (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 4: Peterborough Sports (A)

Sat 11: Chorley (H)

Sat 18: Bradford Park Avenue (H)

Tue 21: Boston United (A)

Sat 25: Kettering Town (A)

MARCH

Sat 4: Southport (H)

Tue 7: Leamington (H)

Sat 11: Curzon Ashton (A)

Sat 18: Blyth Spartans (H)

Sat 25: Spennymoor Town (A)

APRIL

Sat 1: AFC Fylde (A)

Fri 7: AFC Telford United (H)

Mon 10: Hereford (A)

Sat 15: Darlington (H)

Sat 22: Buxton (A)